Ledyard National Bank Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $60.89 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

