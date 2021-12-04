Ledyard National Bank Has $722,000 Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NLOK opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

