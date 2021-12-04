Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 186.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 869,279 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $209,591,000 after purchasing an additional 82,259 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 37.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,428 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $249.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.30. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

