Ledyard National Bank Acquires 980 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,082,000 after acquiring an additional 902,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,085,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,610,000 after acquiring an additional 820,445 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

