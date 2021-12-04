Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.360 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Lands' End alerts:

NASDAQ:LE traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.94. 464,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,639. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.71.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 146.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.