Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Major Shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera Sells 36,000 Shares

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $221,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Josep Bassaganya-Riera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37.

On Monday, November 29th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $6.17 on Friday. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LABP. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.