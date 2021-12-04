Landmark Bancorp (LARK) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ: LARK) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Landmark Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 31.29% 15.66% 1.66% Landmark Bancorp Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million $19.49 million 6.97 Landmark Bancorp Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.03

Landmark Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Landmark Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Landmark Bancorp Competitors 1573 7400 6665 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.33%. Given Landmark Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Landmark Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp competitors beat Landmark Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

