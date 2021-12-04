Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $268.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Landec will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landec during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Landec during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Landec during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Landec by 78.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

