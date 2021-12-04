Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LW stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

