LABS Group Hits Market Cap of $17.52 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $17.52 million and $1.51 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.55 or 0.08305330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00083089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,632.53 or 1.00113606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002633 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

