Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Update

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 567,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

LH stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.32. The company had a trading volume of 501,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,705. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.82. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $195.91 and a twelve month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

