Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Down to $13.35

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $12.75. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 1,825 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

The stock has a market cap of $824.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

