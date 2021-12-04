Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Down 19.9% in November

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 124,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kubient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kubient by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kubient in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Kubient in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kubient in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KBNT stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Kubient has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 268.55%.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

