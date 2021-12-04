KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KPLUY. Berenberg Bank upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.