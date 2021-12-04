K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.96

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €15.96 ($18.14) and last traded at €15.50 ($17.61), with a volume of 1091680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.38 ($17.48).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($15.85) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.99 ($14.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.76.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

