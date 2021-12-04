Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.42). 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.55).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 214.54.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.