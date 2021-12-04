Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 130.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 331.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $89.50 and a 52 week high of $141.00.

