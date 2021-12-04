Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPLC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 197.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPLC stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

