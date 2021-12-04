Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $60,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 45,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $501.55 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $22,885,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

