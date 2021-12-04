Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $60,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 45,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $501.55 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.64.
In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $22,885,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.
Tyler Technologies Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.