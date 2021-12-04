Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $57,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.72 and a 200 day moving average of $132.71. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.49 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

