Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $56,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $249.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.68.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $5,817,839 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

