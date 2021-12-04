Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $54,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

