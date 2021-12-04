Konomi Network (KONO) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $16.13 million and $1.20 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00238673 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,688,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

