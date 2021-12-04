Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,775,500 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 1,298,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,438.8 days.

Konica Minolta stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Konica Minolta has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

