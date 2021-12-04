KONE Oyj Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of KONE Oyj in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONE Oyj’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KNYJY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $33.74 on Friday. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.61.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.