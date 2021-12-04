Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.69

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.69 and traded as low as $23.05. Komatsu shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 181,688 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMTUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

