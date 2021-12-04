Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.100-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KSS traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $48.45. 5,393,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

