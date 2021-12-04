Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post $6.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.97 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.62 billion to $19.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $20.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,393,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,982. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

