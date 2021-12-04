Knighted Pastures Llc Purchases 489,948 Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 489,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 173,979 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $325,340.73.

On Monday, November 1st, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12.

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

