KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner Sells 3,964 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $15,102.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
KLX Energy Services stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $18.97.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 36.24%. Analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.
About KLX Energy Services
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
