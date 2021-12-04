KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner Sells 3,964 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $15,102.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 36.24%. Analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

