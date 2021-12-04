KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,928 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,073,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

