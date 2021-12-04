Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.
KIRK stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.89. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $34.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.
Several brokerages have issued reports on KIRK. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 373.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 16.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 58.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,102 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
