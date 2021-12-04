Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.

KIRK stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.89. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $34.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIRK. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 373.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 16.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 58.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,102 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

