Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Holdings Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KL. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.63. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

