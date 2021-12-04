Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “
KIGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.
About Kion Group
KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.
