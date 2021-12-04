Kind Ads Token Price Reaches $0.0013 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 31.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $55,111.74 and approximately $48.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00238564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.