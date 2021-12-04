KickToken [old] (KICK) Price Hits $0.0183 on Exchanges

KickToken [old] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. KickToken [old] has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $859.00 worth of KickToken [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickToken [old] has traded up 8,766% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken [old] alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00042560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00239075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KickToken [old] Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [old]’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,678,694,205 coins. KickToken [old]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.