Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) COO Satish Dhanasekaran Sells 7,520 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KEYS opened at $199.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $201.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

