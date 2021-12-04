KeyFi (KEYFI) Hits Market Cap of $3.36 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. KeyFi has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $83,683.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.66 or 0.08299952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00064252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00084082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,437.68 or 0.99422539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.