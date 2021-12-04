KeyCorp Weighs in on The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

GBX stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.90 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

