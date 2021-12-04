KeyCorp Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $375.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $358.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.45 and a 200-day moving average of $290.29. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $364.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

