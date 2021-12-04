Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 8,034 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XME. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

XME opened at $40.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.