Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

