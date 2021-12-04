Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $2.29 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $616.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $633.52 and its 200-day moving average is $610.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.