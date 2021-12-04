Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 152 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average of $88.20. The firm has a market cap of $241.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

