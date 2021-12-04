Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $602.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $647.70 and a 200 day moving average of $572.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

