Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 535 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 177.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 172,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 110,195 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of WY opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

