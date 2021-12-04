Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 295 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $333.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

