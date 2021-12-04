Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,854 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 30,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 30,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 22.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 38,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAC opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $359.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.