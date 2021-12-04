Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,302 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.28 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.