Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $24.54 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $24,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICF. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

ICF stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

